Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Schultz is dealing with a PCL sprain to his right knee and is being viewed as questionable in advance of Dallas' Week 3 game Monday against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We'll see how he works this week. My assessment is [the knee injury] is not long term," Jones said of Schultz.

Schultz's injury caused him to exit late in the Cowboys' win over the Bengals last Sunday, and he seems unlikely to be a full practice participant when Dallas begins Week 3 prep in earnest Thursday. Jones' comments suggest that Schultz could make enough progress as the week unfolds to suit up Monday, but fantasy managers may want to begin preparing to have another option available to use at tight end Week 3 in case the 26-year-old isn't ready to play versus the Giants. Even if Schultz gains clearance for Monday's game, he'll be catching passes once again from Cooper Rush while Dak Prescott (thumb) is sidelined until at least Week 4. Before he exited Sunday, Schultz caught two balls for 18 yards on four targets while playing 90 percent of Dallas' snaps on offense.