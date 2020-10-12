Schultz caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The tight end didn't see much involvement in the passing game, as Dallas' wide receivers accounted for 25 of the 32 targets thrown by Dak Prescott (ankle) and Andy Dalton. With Prescott lost for the year and the offense potentially forced to be a little more conservative as a result, however, Schultz's role could become more consistent if he can establish some chemistry with Dalton.