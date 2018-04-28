Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Lands in Dallas

The Cowboys selected Schultz in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

The Cowboys addressed their need for a tight end by nabbing Shultz at the end of the fourth round, but he's nowhere near the pass catcher that Jason Witten was in Dallas. On the hoof, Schultz looks the part of an NFL tight end, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds. He had just 55 career catches at Stanford, a school that's known for heavily using its tight ends. With that, Schultz is likely ticketed for an in-line blocking role and he should not be expected to be used much in the passing game.