Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Lands in Dallas
The Cowboys selected Schultz in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 137th overall.
The Cowboys addressed their need for a tight end by nabbing Shultz at the end of the fourth round, but he's nowhere near the pass catcher that Jason Witten was in Dallas. On the hoof, Schultz looks the part of an NFL tight end, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds. He had just 55 career catches at Stanford, a school that's known for heavily using its tight ends. With that, Schultz is likely ticketed for an in-line blocking role and he should not be expected to be used much in the passing game.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...