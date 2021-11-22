Schultz caught six of eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

While Michael Gallup led the Cowboys with 10 targets, Schultz was Dak Prescott's most reliable option and tied for the team lead in catches while leading in receiving yards. The six grabs also tied his season high, and with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) already ruled out for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) potentially unavailable as well, the tight end could be in line for big volume.