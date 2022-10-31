Schultz recorded six receptions on seven targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears.

Schultz had among his best performances of the season, potentially a sign that his nagging knee injury is improving. He led the team with six receptions and did a lot of his damage on a drive midway through the third quarter when he managed 30 and 14-yard catches on consecutive plays to help set up a touchdown run for Tony Pollard. Schultz's performance has suffered early on in the season due to the knee issue, but he now has 11 receptions for 123 yards combined across his last two games.