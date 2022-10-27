Schultz (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Operating under a cap on his reps in the first two sessions of the week, Schultz now has just one more opportunity to practice in full before the Cowboys potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's game versus the Bears. Meanwhile, running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and wide receiver Noah Brown (foot) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so plenty of targets may be freed up for Schultz if one or both of them are sidelined this weekend. However, that's assuming Schultz gains active status himself.
