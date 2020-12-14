Schultz caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The Cowboys' passing game didn't need to do much after three early Cincy fumbles led to 17 first-half points for Dallas, limiting Schultz's production. The tight end hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in five straight games heading into a Week 15 clash with the 49ers.
