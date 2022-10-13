Schultz (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys appear to be taking a cautious approach with their top tight end this week after Schultz aggravated the sprained PCL in his right knee this past Sunday at the Rams, capping his reps both Wednesday and Thursday. Because he didn't pick up any new damage in the knee, though, there's a belief he'll be available to the offense Week 6 at Philadelphia. Still, Schultz's status should continue to be watched to ensure he'll be out there Sunday night.
