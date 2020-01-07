Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Minimal role in 2019
Schultz wrapped up the regular season having caught one of two targets for six yards.
While he played in every game, Schultz never saw more than 17 snaps on offense in any given week and the second-year tight end had basically no role as a receiver working behind Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin. Even if Witten heads back into retirement, Schultz likely wouldn't get enough targets in 2020 to make a fantasy impact with Jarwin very clearly the heir apparent at the position.
