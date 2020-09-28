Schultz caught four of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

The tight end wasn't able to follow up his impressive Week 2 with a similar performance, but Schultz still received a healthy number of targets, although it should be noted Dak Prescott attempted 57 passes overall in a 38-31 loss. Schultz could be headed for a productive day in Week 4 against a Browns defense that's already given up 22 catches and three TDs to tight ends through three weeks.