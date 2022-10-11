Schultz officially aggravated his PCL sprain Week 5 at the Rams, but he sustained no new damage in his right knee and should be able to play Sunday night in Philadelphia as long as he gets through Week 6 prep unscathed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Schultz initially suffered the injury Week 2 and logged a DNP in Week 3. He'll almost certainly operate under practice limitations when the Cowboys take the field Wednesday, but his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday. Increasing his activity level Thursday and/or Friday would be a good sign that Schultz indeed is trending toward active status this weekend.