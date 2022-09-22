Schultz (knee) did not practice Thursday, Dallas Morning News writer Michael Gehlken reports.
The Athletic's Jon Machota previously reported that Dallas would increase Schultz's practice workload "a little" each day leading up to Monday's game against the Giants, so by that reading Schultz's absence from Thursday's practice is inconclusive about his current status. If Schultz progresses to a limited practice Friday then he might have a shot to suit up Monday, but if Schultz goes into Saturday with no practice time logged it might make him a long shot at that point.
