Schultz (knee) is not expected to play Monday night against the Giants, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Schultz has been pushing to test the injury out pregame, but it remains unlikely he'll be cleared to play. The tight end suffered a PCL strain last week against the Bengals, so missing a week or two should be expected. If Schultz is indeed sidelined, Jake Ferguson would likely be the Cowboys' top option at TE, while Sean McKeon could also be promoted from the practice squad for added depth.