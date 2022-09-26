Schultz (knee) will test his right knee Monday, but there remains a strong chance he won't be able to play in Week 3 against the Giants, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The tight end suffered a PCL strain last week against the Bengals, so missing some time wouldn't be a surprise. If Schultz can't go, rookie Jake Ferguson would likely be the Cowboys' top option at TE, while Sean McKeon could also be promoted from the practice squad for added depth.
