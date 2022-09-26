Schultz (knee) is inactive for Monday's game at the Giants.
Schultz sustained a PCL injury in his right knee near the end of the Cowboys' Week 2 win against the Bengals, which capped him to one limited session (Saturday) during Week 3 prep. While Schultz initially was expected to be a game-time decision, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Monday afternoon that the tight end was trending toward an absence. Indeed, Schultz will be sidelined, leaving TE reps to rookie Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and practice squad call-up Sean McKeon.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Not looking good for Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Game-time decision for Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Still sidelined Friday•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: No practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: To ramp up in practice every day•