Schultz (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Commanders, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Making his first appearance since Week 2 due to a sprained PCL in his right knee, Schultz will be a part of a Cowboys receiving corps that will have Michael Gallup (knee) available for the first time this season. That reality could result in fewer looks than normal for Schultz, as well as the fact rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot may also snipe reps at the position. Nonetheless, Schultz is the unquestioned No. 1 TE in Dallas and should get most of the snaps among that trio.