Schultz (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schultz aggravated the PCL sprain in his right knee this past Sunday at the Rams, an injury that he initially sustained Week 2 that sidelined him for one game. However, he lasted just nine offensive snaps in the Cowboys' most recent outing before hitting the sideline. Fortunately for the fifth-year pro, he didn't suffer any new damage to his knee, and there's a belief that if he gets through Week 6 prep OK, he should be able to play Sunday night in Philadelphia, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Schultz has two more sessions in front of him before Dallas potentially makes a determination on his status for game day.