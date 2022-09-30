Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Schultz was a limited practice participant throughout the week and could be treated as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. It was the same drill ahead of Monday's eventual win over the Giants, though Schultz never seemed likely to play after managing just one limited practice before the game. He has better odds this time around, with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on hand to handle TE snaps if Schultz can't play. Ferguson got most of the playing time Monday night but came off the field for Hendershot in some obvious passing situations.