Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Schultz has struggled with the knee ever since suffering a PCL sprain Week 2, but he did catch all five of his targets for 49 yards in last week's win over the Lions, displaying chemistry with Dak Prescott in the QB's first game back in the lineup. Schultz appears on track to play after managing limited practice throughout the week, albeit with the continued risk of in-game setbacks/aggravations.