Schultz caught two of six passes for 33 yards in Sunday's win over the Colts.

The Cowboys ended up winning 54-19 thanks to a huge fourth quarter fueled by the defense, but Schultz wasn't able to carve out much of a share of the production as he had unexpected trouble getting in sync with Dak Prescott. The tight end still extended his streak of games with multiple catches to six games, a stretch during which he's compiled a 26-263-3 line on 35 targets.