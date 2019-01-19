Schultz played in 11 games in 2018, catching 12 passes on 17 targets for 116 yards.

The fourth-round pick out of Stanford didn't produce many highlights as a rookie, with modest single-game highs of three catches and 37 yards. Blake Jarwin's emergence late in the season will give Schultz an uphill climb in camp next summer if he wants to win the Cowboys' starting tight end spot even if he shows significant development, but with Geoff Swaim a free agent, there could still be plenty of snaps available for Schultz as the team's No. 2 TE.

