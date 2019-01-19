Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Quiet rookie campaign
Schultz played in 11 games in 2018, catching 12 passes on 17 targets for 116 yards.
The fourth-round pick out of Stanford didn't produce many highlights as a rookie, with modest single-game highs of three catches and 37 yards. Blake Jarwin's emergence late in the season will give Schultz an uphill climb in camp next summer if he wants to win the Cowboys' starting tight end spot even if he shows significant development, but with Geoff Swaim a free agent, there could still be plenty of snaps available for Schultz as the team's No. 2 TE.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...