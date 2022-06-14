Schultz is in line to be present for this week's mandatory minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The tight end elected to skip the final week of the Cowboys' voluntary OTAs, with an eye toward jump-starting contract negotiations. As things currently stand, Schultz is slated to play this coming season under a $10.9 million franchise tag, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relays that talks related to a potential long-term deal have recently picked up. Though nothing is imminent on that front, it appears as though there's mutual interest to that end. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he logged a career-best stat line (78-808-8) on 104 targets in 17 games.