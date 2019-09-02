Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Returns to practice
Schultz (ankle) participated at Monday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schultz dealt with the ankle injury through much of the preseason but appears on track to be ready for Sunday's season opener against the Giants. The 23-year-old projects to serve as the third tight end for the Cowboys.
