Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Role to expand in Week 12
Coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that the Cowboys would lean more heavily on Schultz in the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins with Geoff Swaim (wrist) sidelined, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports. "He's a capable guy," Garrett said of Schultz. "Just needs to play more."
Owner Jerry Jones said earlier Tuesday in his weekly radio appearance that Swaim would likely be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks after requiring wrist surgery, leaving the Cowboys without their top tight end for multiple games. While Dallas will likely lean on a committee that also includes Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers to fill in for Swaim, Schultz seemingly projects as the preferred option of the lot by virtue of leading the trio in offensive snaps the past three weeks. Even so, Schultz doesn't make for a particularly intriguing fantasy dart in Week 12, given the likelihood that he'll split work in addition to the fact that Swaim had a fairly minimal role in the team's passing attack.
