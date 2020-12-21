Schultz caught both his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
He was on the end on a 12-yard toss from Andy Dalton in the third quarter, giving the tight end his first TD since Week 11 and fourth of the season. Schultz has seen only 11 targets over the last four games, giving him limited fantasy appeal heading into Week 16's clash with the Eagles.
