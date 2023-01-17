Schultz secured seven of eight targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

The veteran tight end was the surprising leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also finding the end zone from 22 and 11 yards out in first and second quarters, respectively. Schultz was a consistent target down the stretch for Dak Prescott with at least four catches in seven of his last 11 regular-season games, and given Monday night's numbers, he figures for a solid role once again in Sunday's divisional-round road matchup against the tough 49ers defense.