Schultz recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans.

Reliant on touchdowns for his fantasy production in recent weeks, Schultz flipped the script in Week 14 by leading the Cowboys in targets, receptions and yards. He turned in a number of big plays, highlighted by 22, 21 and 18 yards to post his best yardage total of the campaign. Even with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the mix, Schultz has seen at least five targets in six of his last seven games.