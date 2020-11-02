Schultz reeled in six of eight targets for 53 yards Sunday in the Cowboys' 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

Schultz's production has been trending down since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 5, but the tight end benefited from third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci drawing the start in place of the concussed Andy Dalton. The Eagles' fierce pass rush coupled with a banged-up offensive line effectively eliminated the Cowboys' downfield passing game, forcing DiNucci to rely on Schultz as a safety valve underneath. Schultz was able to turn his high target count into decent production Sunday, but his overall fantasy upside will be capped now that the Dallas offense is no longer the up-tempo, high-scoring unit it was earlier this season when Prescott was under center.