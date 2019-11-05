Schultz played just one offensive snap in Monday night's win over the Giants.

That marks a new low for the season for Schultz as he's currently buried on the tight-end depth chart for the Cowboys behind Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin. The second-year pro has just one target on the year, hauling it in for a six-yard gain back in Week 6 against the Jets.

