Schultz is slated to undergo an MRI on his right knee Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Per the report, the tight end suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Bengals. Prior to his exit from the contest, Schultz caught two of his four targets for 18 yards. For now, his Week 3 status is unclear, but Gehlken does note that Schultz appears to have avoided damage to his ACL.