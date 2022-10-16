Schultz (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia.

Schultz aggravated a sprained PCL ins his right knee last Sunday at the Rams, but after putting together an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, he entered the weekend without a designation. The reason for his absence Week 6 isn't known but likely stems from the aforementioned injury. With Schultz on the pine, the Cowboys will turn to Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon at tight end.

