Schultz informed the Cowboys on Monday he intends to skip the remainder of voluntary OTAs due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Schultz has already signed with Dallas for the 2022 season via a one-year, $10.9 million franchise tender, but both sides still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. The soon-to-be 26-year-old produced a 78-808-8 line on 104 targets across 17 games last season, and he racked up over 600 receiving yards the year prior. In the wake of David Njoku signing a four-year, $56.75 million contract in Cleveland, it's unsurprising to see Schultz attempt to push the Cowboys towards an extension. There's not yet any indication that Schultz could consider skipping mandatory minicamp mid-June, as that would subject him to fines.