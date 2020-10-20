Schultz corralled four of his five targets for 35 receiving yards during Monday's 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.

On what was a sluggish offensive night that saw the Cowboys generate only 10 total points, Andy Dalton was capable of putting up junk-time production, distributing 34 completions, 266 passing yards and a touchdown to his array of talented targets. Schultz was the team's third-leading receiver, also tying his second-highest catch total of the season during the blowout loss. He had an off game with just one catch and six yards against the Giants last Sunday, but otherwise he has scored two touchdowns while averaging 60.5 receiving yards per game since Week 2.