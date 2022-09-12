Schultz caught seven of nine targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was a night to scrap for the entire Cowboys offense, but at least Schultz was able to get his fantasy managers some garbage-time yardage for a nice start to the 2022 campaign. The speedy tight end still takes a hit in value following the post-game announcement that Dak Prescott (thumb) will require surgery that will cost Dallas' signal caller multiple games. Cooper Rush filled in to close out this forgettable loss, but team owner Jerry Jones might look at bringing in a temporary upgrade from outside the organization, which would ultimately be a slightly-less painful pill to swallow for Schultz and the rest of the position players' collective fantasy values while Prescott mends.