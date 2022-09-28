Schultz (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Schultz was unable to play Monday at the Giants due to a sprained PCL in his right knee that he sustained Week 2 against the Bengals. He did manage one limited session (Saturday) during Week 3 prep and maintained that level of activity to kick off this week. Schultz will have a pair of sessions to get back to full before the Cowboys potentially make a call on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
