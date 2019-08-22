Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Still nursing ankle injury
Schultz (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Schultz played 27 offensive snaps during the preseason opener but hasn't practiced in almost two weeks due to the ankle sprain. Codey McElroy (neck) and Blake Jarwin (ankle) are also managing injuries, leaving the Cowboys short on tight end depth.
