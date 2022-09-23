Schultz (knee) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Schultz missed a second consecutive practice, though he managed to do some ball-skill work on the side. The tight end will have one more opportunity to ramp up his practice activity Saturday, with a final decision on his availability for Monday's game against the Giants to come no earlier that Sunday. If Schultz were to miss the clash between NFC East rivals, rookie Jake Ferguson would bump up to the top of Dallas' tight end depth chart.
