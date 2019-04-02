Schultz figures to share playing time with Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin in 2019, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Schultz caught 12 passes for 116 yards in 11 games during his rookie season while sharing snaps with Jarwin, Geoff Swaim and Rico Gathers. The Cowboys allowed Swaim to leave for Jacksonville, but the majority of his 512 snaps from 2018 likely will be filled by Witten, who reportedly is ticketed for about 25 plays per game. It will be difficult for any one player to emerge from the committee with fantasy relevance, and Witten would probably be the best bet to do so.