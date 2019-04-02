Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Stuck sharing snaps again
Schultz figures to share playing time with Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin in 2019, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Schultz caught 12 passes for 116 yards in 11 games during his rookie season while sharing snaps with Jarwin, Geoff Swaim and Rico Gathers. The Cowboys allowed Swaim to leave for Jacksonville, but the majority of his 512 snaps from 2018 likely will be filled by Witten, who reportedly is ticketed for about 25 plays per game. It will be difficult for any one player to emerge from the committee with fantasy relevance, and Witten would probably be the best bet to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...