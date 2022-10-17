Schultz "tweaked" his knee during a Saturday practice ahead of Week 6, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schultz returned to action in Week 4 following a one-game absence due to a PCL sprain and played 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, he aggravated the issue in Week 5 and was held to just nine offensive snaps. Nonetheless, he returned to practice during Week 6 prep and didn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest until he was surprisingly ruled out. Gehlken relays that the tight end suffered yet another setback during Saturday's ramp-up practice, but the extent of the situation remains unclear. In his absence, Jake Ferguson recorded career highs in receptions (four), targets (six), receiving yards (40) and caught his first NFL touchdown against Philadelphia.
