Schultz was diagnosed with a PCL injury in his right knee after exiting Sunday's win over the Bengals, and his availability for the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup with the Giants is uncertain, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Schultz will at least have the benefit of an additional day of rest with the Cowboys not playing the Giants until Monday, but that may provide enough time for the tight end to fully move past the injury. Before he exited the victory over the Bengals, Schultz turned his four targets from quarterback Cooper Rush into two receptions for 18 yards. Rookie Jake Ferguson, who went without a target while playing 58 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps Week 2, is the next man up at tight end if Schultz is forced to miss time.