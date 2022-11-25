Schultz caught all four of his targets for 31 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.

Both TDs came in the second half as the Cowboys came roaring back from a 13-7 halftime deficit. Schultz has three touchdowns on the season, both of which have come in the last three games, and after battling injuries in the first half of the year he appears to be back in peak form ahead of a Week 13 tilt against the Colts.