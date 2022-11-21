Schultz caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

The Cowboys didn't need to air it out much Sunday, but Schultz still saw at least five targets for the fourth straight game even if the volume didn't result in any meaningful production. The tight end has a 20-199-1 line over that four-game stretch, a pace that gives him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Thanksgiving clash with the Giants.