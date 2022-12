Schultz caught three of four targets for 43 yards in Saturday's win over the Eagles.

The tight end extended his streak of games with multiple catches to nine, although Schultz's four targets tied for his low-water mark during that stretch. Early-season injuries have kept him from repeating last year's breakout, but Schultz is still only four catches away from 50 and 12 yards away from 500 heading into a Week 17 clash with the Titans.