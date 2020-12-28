Schultz caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

Andy Dalton was primarily focused on attacking a vulnerable Philly secondary with his trio of excellent wide receivers (Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb), leaving little production left over for Schultz. The third-year tight end has caught multiple passes in 10 straight games, giving him a decent floor in deep PPR leagues, but he hasn't topped 53 receiving yards and has only two TDs during that stretch.