Schultz (knee) will increase his practice workload every day leading up to Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Schultz will have a chance to suit up for Monday Night Football as long as things progress on track through Sunday. The tight end is dealing with a PCL sprain to his right knee, and while it seems like he won't practice in full Thursday, the extent of his participation Friday and Saturday should be more telling as to his game-time status. If Schultz does manage to take the field versus New York on Monday, he will once again be catching passes from Cooper Rush in place of Dak Prescott (thumb).