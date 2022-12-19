Schultz caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.

He didn't see many looks from Dak Prescott, although the Dallas tight end group still made an impact on a Peyton Hendershot TD in the second quarter. Schultz remains atop the depth chart, but the increased involvement of rookies Hendershot and Jake Ferguson (concussion) as the season has progressed has put a bit of a cap on the veteran's fantasy upside. Even so, Schultz has caught multiple passes in eight straight games, posting a 34-365-3 line on 49 targets over that stretch.