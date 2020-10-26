Schultz caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to Washington.

The tight end's four targets ranked third on the Cowboys for the day, and he was the only other Dallas player to catch multiple passes aside from Amari Cooper. The outlook for the entire offense is bleak due to multiple injuries along the offensive line, but with rookie Ben DiNucci potentially being forced into action in Week 8 in place of Andy Dalton (concussion), Schultz could still see decent target volume as a security blanket for the young QB in his first NFL start.