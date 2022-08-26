Schultz and most other starters aren't expected to play in Friday's final preseason game against Seattle, with the Cowboys looking ahead to their Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys will rest starters for a third straight week, prioritizing health over reps throughout the preseason. Schultz could be even busier this year than he was during his breakout 2021, as the Cowboys traded WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland and don't expect WR Michael Gallup (knee) to be ready for Week 1. The downside there is that Schultz will get more attention from defenses, starting with a Tampa unit that has S Antoine Winfield and LBs Lavonte David and Devin White patrolling the middle of the field. The Bucs allowed the 12th most PPR points to TEs last year, but it was largely volume-based without many big plays (six TDs, 6.7 YPT).