Schultz is not expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Cowboys before Friday's 4:00 p.m ET deadline for franchise-tagged players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schultz appears poised to play the 2022 season on a $10.9 million franchise tag, barring any last-minute breakthrough in his contract negotiations with Dallas. The 25-year-old skipped a portion of the Cowboys' voluntary OTAs due to dissatisfaction with his contract situation before reporting to mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Schultz officially signed his franchise tag tender in March, likely indicating that he will not hold out any further. The tight end improved upon his impressive stat line from 2020 (63-615-4) with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and, after the trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper, Schultz could be in line for an even bigger role in Dallas' passing game in 2022.