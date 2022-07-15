Schultz is set to play the 2022 season on a one-year guaranteed franchise tag of $10.93 million, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The tight end and the team were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal by Friday's deadline and the next chance the two sides will have to re-enter such talks will be after the coming season. Schultz, who participated in the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp last month after missing a portion of the squad's voluntary OTAs, seems likely to report to training camp on July 25 without any issues, per Eatman. The 26-year-old is coming off the best campaign of his four-year NFL career, in which the 2018 fourth-rounder caught 78 of his 104 targets for 808 yards and eight TDs in 17 contests. Looking ahead, Schultz remains entrenched as the Cowboys' top tight end and will remain a vital part of the team's passing attack from the get-go in 2022, more so with wideout Amari Cooper having been traded and fellow WR Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury.